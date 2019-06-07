Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has issued the 2019 NET admit card on June 6th. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the CSIR NET 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.

CSIR will be conducting the examination on June 16th, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The Morning session is from 9.00 am and 12.00 noon for Life Sciences & Physical Sciences and the afternoon session is from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

Candidates can download the CSIR NET 2019 admit from this direct link.

CSIR-UGC exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

How to download CSIR NET 2019 admit card: