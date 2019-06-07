National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the 12th class April-May board exam results on June 6th. All the students who had appeared for the 12th class exam can access their scores at the official website of NIOS, results.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS has also activated the link for students to apply for recheck/re-evaluation. Students who are not happy with their scores and feel they should have scored more marks can apply for the same. The link to apply for recheck/re-evaluation can be accessed here.

The NIOS 12th students can access their April-May result in this direct link.

NIOS 10th and 12th exams were rescheduled due to the Lok Sabha elections. The NIOS conducted the examination for 12th board exam this year from April 2nd to May 4th, 2019. Around 3.75 lakh students from class X and XII appeared for NIOS exams across the country in the month of April and May.

How to check NIOS 2019 12th class result: