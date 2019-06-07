RRB 2018 ALP-Technician Recruitment: List of Shortlisted candidates for DV released
Candidates can access the list at RRB regional websites, direct link for which is provided below.
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had declared the Computer-Based Aptitude Test for the 2018 recruitment of Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician on June 5th, 2019 and now the list of shortlisted candidates for the document verification round has been released at all the RRB regional websites.
Document verification round is the fourth and final round of the recruitment drive. The first stage was conducted in the months of July and August 2018 and second stage was conducted in January 2019. All the candidates who cleared both the exams appeared for the aptitude test from May 10th to May 21st, 2019
The direct link to access the list of shortlisted candidate for various RRB regional websites are as follows:
- RRB Chennai
- RRB Ahmedabad
- RRB Ajmer
- RRB Allahabad
- RRB Bangalore
- RRB Bhopal (not released yet)
- RRB Bhubaneshwar (not released yet)
- RRB Bilaspur (not released yet)
- RRB Chandigarh (not released yet)
- RRB Gorakhpur
- RRB Guwahati (not released yet)
- RRB Jammu
- RRB Kolkata (not released yet)
- RRB Malda
- RRB Mumbai (not released yet)
- RRB Muzaffarpur
- RRB Patna
- RRB Ranchi
- RRB Secunderabad (not released yet)
- RRB Siliguri
- RRB Trivendrum: DV Call Letter also relaseed which can be downloaded from this link.
The RRB had opened the link for candidates to check their scores and qualification status on June 4th. Candidates can still access Test Battery wise T-Score, Composite T-score, Score out of 30 (30 % weightage for ALP Merit ) and the qualifying status of candidates who have appeared in the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) at this direct link. The call letter for document verification, once released, can also be downloaded from this link.
The notification for the Group C ALP/Technician and Group D recruitment by RRB was released in February 2018 for around 25,500 for Group C and 62,990 positions. Later, the number of vacancies for Group C was increased to 64,037 positions.