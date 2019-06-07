Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a short notification for the 2019 recruitment of Combined Civil Services Examination-IV in newspapers today.

The official notification will be released on June 14th and the application process will start on the same day. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive will be July 14th, 2019.

The newspaper notification does not reveal any more details apart from the date of the release of the notification and the application period. For more details on the number of vacancies, age range, qualifications, application process, candidates need to wait for the official notification.

The notification and application process can be accessed and process from June 14th at TNPSC’s official website, tnpsc.gov.in. Apart from this website, the notification will also be available at tnpsc.exams.net and tnpsc.exams.in.