Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be declaring the 2019 SSC or Class 10th result today, June 8th, at 1.00 pm, reports Times of India. There were a lot of rumours floating around about the exact date and the board finally officially revealed the result date and time on Friday. The result can be accessed from 1.00 pm at mahresult.nic.in and maharashtraeducation.com.

The board on Thursday had stated that the dates being floated around about the result date are all rumours and students and parents were advised to wait for an official statement. The board has a tradition to report the result date a day prior to the result date and it has thus far maintained this trend.

Students can apply for re-totalling and also apply to access their answer sheets for their reference from Monday. The link to apply for both the services will be activated at the official website, which students can apply after paying the requisite fees.

Over 17 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year for the 10th class from the state which was conducted in the month of March.

In 2018, students registered a pass percentage of 89.4%. The girl scored a pass percentage of 91.97% and boys just about managed 87.27%. Konkan region had topped with a pass percentage of 96% and Nagpur secured the last position with 85.97%.

How to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result:

Log on to the board’s official website. Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2019 10th result. Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’ Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.

The board has already declared the 12th class result on May 28th. The pass percentage this year has dropped to 85.88% from 92.3% in 2018. Girls have once against performed better than boys with a percentage of 90.25% and boys just about managed 82.4%.