National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys and questions papers for the 2019 JNU and CEEB entrance examinations. All the candidates who had appeared for the JNUEE or CEEB entrance examinations can download the answer keys at the official website, ntajnu.nic.in.

The answer key notification stated that the candidates can raise objections against the answer keys at the official website and the last day to submit the objection is June 9th, 2019. Each objection will attract a fee of 1000/- which will be refunded if the objection is found genuine. The notification can be accessed in this link.

The candidates can access the answer keys in this direct link for JNU 2019 and CEEB 2019.

Along with the answer keys, NTA has also released the questions paper for reference which also can be accessed in the home page. The NTA had conducted the entrance exams from May 27th to May 30th in which around 1.16 lakh candidates had participated.

JNUEE 2019 will conduct the entrance exam for admissions to various UG, PG, and Ph.D programmes offered by the Jawaharlal Nehru University, whereas CEEB 2019 is conducted for admissions to MSc Biotechnology courses offered by colleges under the JNU. There are 32 institutions spread throughout the country that will conduct admissions for the MSc Biotechnology course via CEEB 2019.