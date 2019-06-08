Maharashtra 10th result: MSBSHSE to declare SSC results in today at mahresult.nic.in - LIVE UPDATE
After weeks of different result dates floated by various news outlets, the board finally is going to declare the result at 1.00 pm today.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be declaring the 2019 SSC or Class 10th result today, June 8th, at 1.00 pm. The result can be accessed from 1.00 pm at mahresult.nic.in and maharashtraeducation.com.
There were a lot of rumours floating around about the exact date and the board finally officially revealed the result date and time on Friday. The board on Thursday had stated that the dates being floated around about the result date are all rumours and students and parents were advised to wait for an official statement.
Over 17 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year for the 10th class from the state which was conducted in the month of March. Students can apply for re-totalling and also apply to access their answer sheets for their reference from Monday.
How to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result:
- Log on to the board’s official website.
- Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2019 10th result.
- Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’
- Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.
In 2018, students registered a pass percentage of 89.4%. The girl scored a pass percentage of 91.97% and boys just about managed 87.27%. Konkan region had topped with a pass percentage of 96% and Nagpur secured the last position with 85.97%.
Live updates
