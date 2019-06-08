11:17 am: Students can apply for re-totalling and also apply to access their answer sheets for their reference from Monday.

11:12 am: Over 17 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year for the 10th class from the state which was conducted in the month of March.

How to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result:

  1. Log on to the board’s official website.
  2. Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2019 10th result.
  3. Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’
  4. Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.

11:11 am: The SSC students from the state had scored a pass percentage of 89.4% in 2018 and girls had scored better than boys with a pass point of 91.97% versus 87.27%.

11:10 am: Once the link is activated, the students can check the result at mahresult.nic.in and maharashtraeducation.com websites.

11:09 am: MSBSHSE is all set to declare the Maharashtra state 2019 10th class or SSC result today. The link to check the result will get activated at 1.00 pm.