Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the 2019 Madhyamik or 10th class exam result today, June 8th, a while ago. The result can be accessed by all the students at various websites which includes, tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripuraonline.in. Apart from the 10th result, the TBSE also declared the Madrasa Alim result.

Indianexpress.com reports that the pass percentage this year for the TBSE 10th class exam has touched 64.6% which is 5 percentage points better than 2018 when the TBSE 10th students had achieved a pass percentage of 59.6%.

Students can access the Tripura Madhyamik result at this direct link.

Tathagat Datta Udaipur English Medium HS School grabbed the first rank in the merit list with 481 marks. Indianexpress.com adds that Sujata Paul from Teliamura HS School, Naren Chandra Pal from Melaghar Class 12 School, Souradeep Das from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan jointly secured the second place with 480 marks while Souradip Bhattacharjee from Umakanta Academy became third with 479 marks.

How to check TBSE 10th and Madrasa Alim result:

Visit the TBSE official website. Click on the link to check the Madhyamik and Madrasa Alim result on the home page. Enter the roll number and click on ‘Result’. The result will be displayed.

A total number of 44.7 thousand students had appeared for the exam from the state this year and the exam was conducted from March 2nd to March 26th, 2019.