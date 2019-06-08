The much anticipated admission process for prestigious Delhi University began a while ago and now the the university has released the schedule for entrance exams. The entrance exams for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD courses for the 2019-20 academic session will begin from June 30th and will go on till July 6th.

Candidates must note that entrance exam is conducted select few courses and not for all courses. Admission for non-entrance exam courses is decided on college cut off marks. Candidates who meet the cut-off standard are included in the cut-off lists. First cut-off list for UG admissions will be released on June 20th. Here is the link to a detailed schedule for UG admission to merit-based courses.

On the other hand, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the conduct of University of Delhi Entrance Examination 2019 for admissions to entrance based nine undergraduate courses. A report by Times of India says that The dates of the entrance exams for the respective courses will be announced by Friday.

The two-hour written entrance examination will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs) (four choices each) designed to evaluate the aptitude of applicants through areas as relevant to each subject. There will be 100 question 1/4th negative marking for each wrongly answer question.