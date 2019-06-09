Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has declared the 2019 MBBS Entrance Examination result on Saturday, June 8th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam can check the official website, jipmer.edu.in, to see if their name is featured in the shortlisted candidates.

Arunangshu Bhattacharya topped the overall merit list and the second and third places were grabbed by Prateek Upadhyay and Aryan Bansal, respectively. Empati Kushwanth secured the first position in the OBC category, Abhishek Somnath Gholap in the SC category, and Amgoth Sharath Pawar in the ST category.

Candidates can check the overall 2019 JIPMER MBBS entrance exam merit list by clicking on this direct link for part I and this direct link for part II.

A notice was released along with the result detailing the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam. The notice also has details of the category-wise counselling dates which can be accessed in this link. The cousenlling will be conducted from June 26th to June 28th, 2019.

Here is the direct link for category-wise shortlisted candidates:

JIPMER and AIIMS are the two institutes throughout the country who have their own entrance exams for MBBS. All other institutions in India conduct their MBBS admissions through NEET. The NEET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NAT).

JIPMER conducted the MBBS 2019 entrance exam on June 2nd, 2019. The online application process for the entrance exam began from March 6th and continued till April 12th. Around 1.45 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam this year.