Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), a government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited applications for 1,100 contractual vacancies. The vacancies include posts for both skilled and unskilled applicants. Interested applicants can download the job application form from the BECIL website - becil.com.

While the notification for the above mentioned vacancies was released on June 6th, the last date to apply for the positions is June 24th. Candidates have to download the application form and duly fill it. Send the filled form along with relevant documents to given address in job notification. The notification has been linked here for candidates to go through it before applying.

The duly filled in application form along with self attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card and non-refundable registration fee of Rs.500 for General and OBC candidates and Rs.250 for SC/ST/PH candidates. The exam fee need to be by only Demand Draft drawn in favour of BECIL payable at New Delhi and should be Sent to Shri Awadhesh Pandit Dy. General Manager (F&A) Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida- 201307 Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates must also note that the vacancy wise details, educational qualification requirement, number of vacancies and other information can be gather from the official notification. The notification also contains the job application form which needs to be filled and sent by interested applican