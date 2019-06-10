Indian Coast Guard has been accepting application for the 2019 Navik position since June 5th and today was the last day to apply for the same. However, the application period has been extended by 48 hours. Now candidates can apply for participating in the 2019 Navik recruitment drive until 5.00 pm of June 12th.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for Cook and Steward. The minimum qualification to participate in the examination is Matriculation or 10th class pass. The Navik recruitment is being conducted for 02/2019 Batch. The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 22 to be eligible to apply with relaxation in the upper age limit as per the rules.

The first stage recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted centre-wise in the months of June and July 2019. The exam will be conducted at five centres in India i.e. Noida, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Gandhi Nagar. The admit card for the same will be available for download from June 20th, 2019.

The written examination will be of objective type, which will generally cover subjects Quantitative Aptitude, Mathematics, General Sciences, General English, General Awareness (Current Affairs & General Knowledge) and Reasoning (Verbal & Non-Verbal). The candidates who qualify for the second stage will have to appear for the Physical Fitness Test or PFT.

How to apply for the Indian Coast Guard 2019 Navik recruitment: