CEE Kerala is scheduled to issue the 2019 KEAM ranks for engineering and pharmacy today in the afternoon hours. The website has been down for some time; however, the rank was not published until 12.00 noon. Once the rank for both the exams are published, they can be accessed at the official website, cee-kerala.org.

CEE had declared the KEAM 2019 result on May 22nd 2019. The rank list is issued after taking into account the scores of 12th class exam for all the students. KEAM 2019 examination is conducted for admissions to Engineering and Pharma courses offered by various institutions and colleges in the state of Kerala.

Indianexpress.com reports, “In a first, this year the government has allowed non-Keralaite students to take admission in state-based private colleges as well through KEAM 2019. Earlier, admission to only government-run institutes was allowed through the KEAM score or counselling sessions.”

How to access the KEAM 2019 rank list: