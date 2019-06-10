Banares Hindu University is expected to declare the Schools Entrance Test (SET) 2019 result today, June 10th, 2019. This is based on the tentative timeline issued by the university at the time of the notification. Once the SET 2019 result is declared, it can be accessed at the official website, bhuonline.in.

Some outlets are reporting that the result has been declared and a direct link has been shared by them. However, the link directs to 2014-15 SET exam result.

The BHU School admission counselling will begin from June 21st, 2019 and will go on until June 27th, 2019. The tentative counselling scheduled is as follows:

Class VI : June 21, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class IX : June 22, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class XI Maths : June 24, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class XI Biology : June 25, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class XI Arts & Commerce : June 26, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class XI Paid Seats (In CHBS Only) : June 27, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

BHU conducts SET examination for admission to BHU Schools for class VI and class XI. The BHU had conducted the SET 2019 examination from April 25th to April 29th, 2019. The application process was conducted from March 1st to March 31st, 2019.

How to check BHU SET 2019 exam result: