Moonsoon to hit Mumbai this week, cyclone likely in Arabian sea
A cyclone is likely in the Arabian Sea, some 300 kilometres off the country’s west coast between Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather department has said. Monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai and the Konkan region during this period.
The cyclone, while not hitting the Maharashtra coast, is likely to bring with it strong winds and a turbulent sea, the officials said. Monsoon normally reaches Mumbai by June 7, but it takes another 15 days to completely cover the state.
Imran Khan asks citizens to declare their assets by June 30
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asked Pakistanis to take advantage of the tax amnesty scheme and declare their undisclosed assets by June 30 to contribute in the development of the country which is grappling with a severe financial crunch.
The premier said that people have until June 30 to declare their benami assets, benami bank accounts and money that was kept abroad.
Over half of HIV patients in Pak’s Sindh province remain without treatment: WHO
Over half of 751 people diagnosed with HIV in Pakistan’s Sindh province still await medical assistance, according to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
As per the WHO report, out of the 751 people, 604 are children who are infected with HIV, as the country continues to grapple with the HIV outbreak.