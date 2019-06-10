Banares Hindu University (BHU) has declared the School Admission Test (SET) 2019 result a while ago today, June 10th, 2019. All the students can check if they have cleared the exam at the official website, bhuonline.in.

BHU conducts SET examination for admission to BHU Schools for class VI and class XI. The BHU had conducted the SET 2019 examination from April 25th to April 29th, 2019. The application process was conducted from March 1st to March 31st, 2019.

Students and parents/guardians can check the SET 2019 exam results in this direct link.

The BHU School admission counselling will begin from June 21st, 2019 and will go on until June 27th, 2019. The tentative counselling scheduled is as follows:

Class VI : June 21, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class IX : June 22, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class XI Maths : June 24, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class XI Biology : June 25, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class XI Arts & Commerce : June 26, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Class XI Paid Seats (In CHBS Only) : June 27, 2019 (8.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

How to check BHU SET 2019 exam result: