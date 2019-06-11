The Ministry of External Affairs offers internships throughout the year. The internship programme provides an excellent opportunity for scholars to understand the process of formulation of foreign policy and its implementation by the Government of India.

Interns will get to work under the supervision of the concerned Head of Division (HOD) or Head of Mission (HOM)/Head of Post (HOP). They may be required to conduct research, write reports, analyse evolving developments, or carry out any other task entrusted to them by the HOD/HOM/HOP. Interns will be required to work from within the Ministry’s premises. Necessary logistical support will be provided to interns taking into account the functional requirements. No financial remuneration shall be paid to the interns. Internship programme shall neither be an employment nor the assurance of any employment with the Ministry.

Eligibility:

1. Candidate must be in the final year of an undergraduate course or possess a graduate degree before the commencement of internship. Preference may be given to applicants with excellent academic track record from institutions of repute and credible recommendations from faculty who have taught/guided them in the past, and also to research scholars.



2. An intern must not have attained the age of 30 years on the date of application.



3. Internship programme for MEA Headquarters is open to Indian citizens only. Interested Indian citizens, OCI card holders and foreign nationals may apply for internship in Indian Missions and Posts abroad.



4. An intern will be required to work only on-site (i.e. within premises of Ministry/ Missions/Posts). Off-site internship is not available at Headquarters/Missions/Posts.

About the Internship programme:

The internship programme at headquarters includes attachment with one of the Divisions in the Ministry. In addition, the programme shall include a briefing session with Administration Division on the structure and functioning of the Ministry. A certificate will be issued by Administration Division based on the recommendation of the Head of Division.



The interns may submit a report on completion of their internship to the Head of Division/Mission/Post. The intern may also submit his/her views and feedback on the internship programme to the concerned Head of Division/Mission/Post.

The applicant will be informed about the start of their internship upon selection. Once selected, internship shall be for a period of one to six months. Extension, in exceptional cases, may be granted on a case-to-case basis for intern at MEA Headquarters only.

How to apply:

Download the Proforma for application here.

The applications may be sent to office of Joint Secretary (Administration) by registered/speed post, at the following address:



Joint Secretary (Administration)

Ministry of External Affairs

Room No.149 A, South Block

New Delhi – 110011.



An advance copy of the application with attachments may be sent by e-mail to jsad@mea.gov.in and usfsp@mea.gov.in. Query, if any, may be addressed to Under Secretary (FSP) at usfsp@mea.gov.in with a copy to jsad@mea.gov.in. Applications duly filled in and complete in all respect with required documents should reach at least four months before the commencement of the internship.

Check list:

1. Duly filled in Application Form.

2. Copy of at least three documentary proofs of identity which may include copy of Passport/Aadhar Card/Voter ID/PAN Card/Driving License/Ration Card etc. in case of Indian nationals; and Passport, OCI card and National Identity Card in case of OCI card holders.

3. Curriculum Vitae.

4. Introduction letter from the Head of Institution on the official stationery where the applicant studied/studying.

5. No objection certificate from University/Institution in case the internship is to be pursued in parallel with an ongoing course.

6. Self-attested certificates and transcripts for all the accomplishments mentioned in Paras 8, 9 and 13 of Application Form (educational qualifications, current courses being pursued and projects undertaken).

Selection process:

All applications will be scrutinised in the Ministry by a Selection Committee and intimation will be sent to selected candidates. The Selection Committee may conduct a personal interaction with the applicant and also verify original documents. The decision of the Selection Committee shall be final and binding and no queries shall be entertained after the completion of the selection process. Applicants are advised to apply at least four months before the intended date of start of the internship.

Approximately thirty interns will be engaged by the Ministry at a given point in time. Up to two interns may be engaged by Missions/Posts abroad.

The Ministry/Mission/Post may terminate engagement of intern at any point without giving any reason, as Ministry deems fit. Ministry’s decision shall be final in this regard. Intern can choose to leave the programme, if she/he so desires, giving prior notice of one week to the Ministry.