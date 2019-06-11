Yet another premium budget smartphone from Samsung Mobile India will be unveiled today in India. The South Korean company had earlier confirmed the launch of another M series device, the Galaxy M40 in India. This surely being an attempt to regain the larger chunk of the Indian mid-range smartphone market which has lately been flooded by Chinese smartphone brands.

As mentioned, the new device, Samsung Galaxy M40 is set to debut today on June 11 and the event will kick-off from 6 pm. This is the fourth handset in the popular M series from Samsung that aims to attract the youth consumers. Rightly so Samsung is leaving no stones unturned in matching up to the competition from Redmi, Realme and other similar brands in the segment.

The latest addition to the affordable series from Samsung, the Galaxy M40 promises to offer better camera capabilities, faster performance and much more. Notably, Samsung will be ditching its in-house Exynos processor for a Snapdragon chipset that is largely popular in this segment. Also as has been the case with previous M series handsets, the upcoming Galaxy M40 will be retailed exclusively via Amazon India.

O, it’s going to be so worth the wait. Keep your eyes glued for the #SamsungM40 with an Ultra Sharp Triple Rear Camera. Out soon to capture your heart, #OMG. Launching on 11th June, 6 pm. Get notified on Amazon: https://t.co/hqQJbPwoos or Samsung India: https://t.co/PjIGbSIArS pic.twitter.com/gXxYNYaJaB — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungIndia) June 4, 2019

Other noteworthy highlights include the Infinity-O Display along with the triple rear camera setup. While NDTV Gadgets suggests that Galaxy M40 will boast of a Snapdragon 675 SoC and sport a 32-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, there is a “Screen Sound” technology that will produce audio sans an earpiece and a dedicated button to enable voice assistants.

While pricing remains a crucial factor in this segment, Samsung India’s Senior Vice President for Mobile Business Asim Warsi in a conversation with Gadgets 360 late last month was reported saying that the Galaxy M40 will carry a price tag of around Rs. 20,000. However, the event at 6 pm today will clarify the air around the pricing and variants the new Galaxy M40 will be available in. Interested individuals can also choose to be notified about the launch updates from Samsung India site or AM