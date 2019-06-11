With a depression building in Arabian Sea, which is likely to develop into a severe cyclonic storm, the authorities have put Gujarat on high alert.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the deep depression in the Arabian Sea is developing into a severe cyclonic storm, named cyclone Vayu, and will cause heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of Saurashtra region in the coming days.
Free journalist jailed for “Defaming” Yogi Adityanath: Supreme Court
Journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for “defaming” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, must immediately be released, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court was hearing a petition by Prashant Kanojia’s wife, challenging his arrest by the Uttar Pradesh.
The right to liberty, a fundamental right, is non-negotiable, the court said as it granted bail.
“It is made clear that this order is not construed as an approval of tweets,” the top court said.
India likely grew by only 4.5% during 2011-16, not 7%: Ex-CEA Subramanian
Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian in a research paper has questioned the government’s official GDP growth figures, saying that the country may have grown at an average 4.5 percent in the years between 2011-12 and 2016-17, instead of about the 7 percent average as shown by official data.
In the paper, Subramanian, who quit as the CEA in June last year, used 17 “real” indicators such as vehicle sales, industrial production, credit growth and exports and imports, to check for their correlation with GDP figures during the years 2001 and 2017.
Ahead Of Visit, Mike Pompeo Says Ties With India “Incredibly Important”
New Delhi would be Pompeo’s first stop and South Korea his last during the nearly week-long visit to the Indo-Pacific region, beginning June 24, that would also take him to Sri Lanka and Japan.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that his visit to New Delhi this month will be focused on advancing the “incredibly important” ties with India which is a significant part of President Donald Trump’s strategy in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. Pompeo would leave for New Delhi on June 24.