Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a recruitment notification for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I in School Education and other Departments for the year 2018-2019. The online application process for the recruitment will begin from June 24 at TRB website - tn.trb.nic.in.

Last date for submission of application through online mode is July 15, while the date for computer-based examination will be announced later. Overall there are 2,144 vacancies which include 3 shortfall vacancies, 134 vacancies for PWD candidates, 336 backlog posts, 1,657 current vacancies and lastly 14 minority language/medium vacancies. Subject wise break-up for each category of vacancies has been presented in the official notification.

For the posts of PG Assistant candidates need to possess a postgraduate degree with minimum 50 percent marks along with B.Ed from NCTE recognised institute. For the Physical Education Directors posts, candidates must have a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPE) or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Health and Physical Education and Degree in Sports with at least 55 percent marks. As for the age limit is capped at 57 years as of July 2019.

Once the online application process begins from June 24th, candidates should apply only through online mode in the TRB website. Valid e-mail id and Mobile Number of the candidate are mandatory for registration and e-mail id should be kept active. The examination fee for regular candidates

The Computer Based Examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark. There are 110 marks allotted for the Main Subject, and 30 & 10 marks for Educational Methodology and General Knowledge respectively. Though no result date has been provided by the board, roll-number-wise Mark List of all candidates will be published in the website of Teachers Recruitment Board.