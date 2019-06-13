Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has started the process of releasing admit cards for the HPTET 2019 examination from today, June 13th, 2019. Candidates who have registered to appear for the HPTET 2019 examination for JBT, Language Teacher, Shashtri, and TGT (Non-Medical) can download the admit card from the official website, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE will conduct the HPTET 2019 examination from June 16th to June 30th, 2019 for various subjects which include JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET. The exams for which the admit cards have been released are scheduled from June 16th and June 17th. The admit card for the remaining exams will be released within the next few days.

Candidates can download the HPTET 2019 admit card from the following direct link.

HPBOSE organises HPTET examination to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated to HP government. There is no upper age limit to appear for the HPTET and the certificate will be valid for 7 years after the date of issuance. The exam will be conducted at 71 centres throughout the state, details of which are available in the notification.

How to download HPTET 2019 admit card: