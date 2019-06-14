Indian Institute of Technology has declared the JEE Advanced 2019 examination result today, June 14th, 2019. As reported earlier, the result was declared today at the official website. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their scores and ranks at jeeadv.ac.in.

Now that the result and merit list has been declared, the counselling process will begin. JEE Advanced counselling is done by JoSAA which conducts a centralised counselling process at jossa.nic.in. JoSAA will release the details of the counselling process soon and candidates need to register to participate in it. The counselling process involves registration, choice filling, mock allotment and reporting to the allotted institution.

Candidates can check the JEE Advanced 2019 result at this direct link. The website is having some issues and IIT Roorkee is working on it. The result can now be accessed at 11.30 am.

Out of 2.45 lakh candidates who were eligible, a total number of 1.65 lakh candidates registered this year to appear for the JEE Advanced exam. Kartikey Gupta has topped the JEE Advanced 2019 examination with an All India Ranking of 1.

The JEE Advanced 2019 examination for admissions to the prestigious IIT colleges was conducted in two shifts, Paper I from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and Paper II from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The application process for the IIT Advanced ended on May 9th; however, candidates from Odisha got an extended deadline due to the Cyclone Fani.

How to check the JEE Adcanced 2019 result:

Visit the JEE Advanced official website. A link to check the result is on the home page. Click on that. Enter the log-in credentials and submit. The marks and rank will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

Candidates must have cleared the JEE Main 2019 exam and should have been placed in the top 245,000 rank to be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. The candidates must have at least appeared for the Class XIIth exam and maximum two consecutive attempts is allowed per candidate