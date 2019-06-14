As informed earlier, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification for the 2019 Group VI Combine Civil Services notification today, June 14th, a while ago, and the application process for the same has been initiated. The recruitment drive will be conducted for a total number of 6,491 positions and candidates can apply for the same at tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in.

TNPSC will conduct the written examination for the Group 4 recruitment on September 1st, 2019 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The 6,491 vacancies are divided into eight departments of which 2,792 vacancies are for Junior Assistant positions and 1901 for Typists, and 784 for Stenographers for for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Services and Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, The remaining vacancies are for Field Surveyor (509 vacancies) for Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service, Village Administrative Officer (397 vacancies) for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Bill Collector 34 vacancies, and 74 vacancies for Draftsman.

The application process for the recruitment has already begun and the last day to apply for the same is July 14th, 2019. The last day to pay the examination fees through banks or post office is July 16th, 2019.

Candidates from SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all Castes must be between the ages of 21 and 40 years to be eligible to apply for the VDO position and candidates from other groups have an upper limit of 30 years to be eligible to apply. For all other positions, the minimum age is 18 years old and the maximum is for others is 30 years with relaxation according to the norms for reserved categories.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification available at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, under the Notification section or click on this direct link for information on qualifications for each position. The notification will also detail about the reservation policy, application process, exam pattern, exam syllabus, important dates, exam fees among others.

How to apply for TNPSC 2019 CCS Group VI recruitment: