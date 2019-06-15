Periyar University (PU) is expected to declare the result for undergraduate and postgraduate examination 2019 today on June 15, reports say. The examinations were conducted during this April and result are expected to be announced today, reports Dinamani, a Tamil-language news daily. All the candidates who have appeared for this year’s exams will be able to check their result online from Periyar University website - periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Around 1.50 lakh students combined had appeared for the both UG and PG exams at 105 affiliated colleges at Periyar University. The report cited the university vice chancellor, B Kuzhantevel saying that the result will be declared on Saturday, June 15.

Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check the same from the official website. Further, candidates will have the option to request for exam revaluation, re-checking on the PU website for 10 days from the result declaration.

How to check Periyar University UG/PG result

Visit the official website of Periyar University - periyaruniversity.ac.in Once declared, click on the result link from the news section of the website Check your UG or PG result by using the examination enrolment number View and download the result for future reference

As timing for result announcement is unknown, candidates are hereby advised to check the Periyar University website every few hours for any result update. Also, our website will have any updates on the Periyar University UG, PG result 2019 and candidates can check it there as well.