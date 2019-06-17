Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is expected to declare the 2019 10th class result today, June 17th, according to Times of India.

The report has not cited any officials and thus the veracity of it cannot be verified. Once the result is declared, it can be accessed at the official website, education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos

RSOS had conducted various examinations for the academic year 2018-19 from the month of March to May 2019.

The Open School results are as valid as the regular exam results and can be used for admission for further studies.

How to check RSOS 2019 10th result: