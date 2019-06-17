Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be released the KTET June 2019 admit card today, June 17th, at 4.00 pm. The admit card was scheduled to be released on June 15th; however, there was no update on that day. Now the official website notifies that the admit card will be relaased today at 4.00 pm.

The admit card, once released, can be downloaded from the official website, ktet,kerala.gov.in. The exam for the KTET June 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on June 22nd and June 29th, 2019.

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. KTET Category I and II exam will be conducted on June 22nd from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm, respectively. The Category III and IV will be conducted on June 29th from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm, respectively.

How to download KTET June 2019 hall ticket:

Visit the official KTET 2019 website. Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket June 2019’ button. A new page will open where candidates need to enter the Application Number, Application ID, and selection a Category and click on ‘Download’. The hall ticket will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.