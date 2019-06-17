Renault Triber teased for June 19th global launch
Renault India has released first teaser poster for the upcoming Renault Triber that will be unveiled globally on June 19th.
Renault India in its first teaser for the upcoming Renault Triber has confirmed the global unveiling date. The Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) is set to be launched on June 19th and the launch event will kick-off at 2.15 pm India time. However, this is not all that the teaser reveals. The poster image gives a glimpse into the MPV’s front styling and its overall silhouette.
The teaser image shows the Renault Triber in Golden colour with LED daytime-running lamps. Further, the French multinational automobile manufacturer is promoting the upcoming vehicle as ‘Super Spacious’ and ‘Ultra Modular’. So it wouldn’t be a stretch to presume the MPV to be loaded with premium technologically features.
Renault will position the Triber just above the Kwid and will likely price it in the region of Rs 5.3 to 8 lakh, automobile news platform Autocar India says. The Triber will come with dual-tone interiors, sport a large touchscreen system equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a few intelligent features such as driving-style coaching and a driver economy rating, the report adds.
This surely seems a promising option for people who want to buy a mid-range car with a SUV-like experience. The Triber will be seven-seater MPV with a removable third row for additional space at the rear.