Renault India in its first teaser for the upcoming Renault Triber has confirmed the global unveiling date. The Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) is set to be launched on June 19th and the launch event will kick-off at 2.15 pm India time. However, this is not all that the teaser reveals. The poster image gives a glimpse into the MPV’s front styling and its overall silhouette.

The teaser image shows the Renault Triber in Golden colour with LED daytime-running lamps. Further, the French multinational automobile manufacturer is promoting the upcoming vehicle as ‘Super Spacious’ and ‘Ultra Modular’. So it wouldn’t be a stretch to presume the MPV to be loaded with premium technologically features.

Watch the much awaited #RenaultTRIBER get revealed on June 19 at 2:15 pm. Need a reminder? Just give us a ❤️ and we will send you a reminder on the day of reveal.#SuperSpacious #UltraModular #IndiasFirst pic.twitter.com/tj6757AXsM — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) June 11, 2019

Renault will position the Triber just above the Kwid and will likely price it in the region of Rs 5.3 to 8 lakh, automobile news platform Autocar India says. The Triber will come with dual-tone interiors, sport a large touchscreen system equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a few intelligent features such as driving-style coaching and a driver economy rating, the report adds.

This surely seems a promising option for people who want to buy a mid-range car with a SUV-like experience. The Triber will be seven-seater MPV with a removable third row for additional space at the rear.