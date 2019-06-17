LSAC has declared the 2019 LSAT common entrance exam result today, June 17th. All the candidates who appeared for the LSAT 2019 examination can download their LSAT scores from the official website, pearsonvueindia.com.

LSAT 2019 entrance exam was conducted on June 2nd at multiple centres throughout India. Around 52 colleges conducts its admission via LSAT scores, details of which can be accessed in this link.

Candidates who had appeared for LSAT 2019 exam can access their scores on this direct link. They need to click on ‘Existing user’ link and enter the log-in details to access the page.

LSAT is developed by US-based Law School Admission Council (LSAC) and is a standardised test for reading and verbal reasoning skills for use of law schools in India. LSAT scores will make candidates eligible for the admissions process of multiple law colleges in India which recognise the LSAT scores.

How to check LSAT 2019 result: