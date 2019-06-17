Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has issued the KTET June 2019 hall ticket today, June 17th, at 4.00 pm. The admit card was scheduled to be released on June 15th; however, the issuance date was postponed for today. All the candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The exam for the KTET June 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on June 22nd and June 29th, 2019. KTET Category I and II exam will be conducted on June 22nd from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm, respectively. The Category III and IV will be conducted on June 29th from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm, respectively.

Candidates can download the hall ticket from this direct link.

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

How to download KTET June 2019 hall ticket: