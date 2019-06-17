Mamata Banerjee Agrees To Live-Streaming Of Meet With Doctors
Doctors’ strike: The strike comes amid allegations that a resident doctor at the country’s top medical institute AIIMS in Delhi was abused by the relatives of a patient around 1 am on Sunday
The Bengal government has asked the striking junior doctors in Bengal - who want to end the impasse - to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat today
Ms Banerjee allowed the media to cover the meeting live - a condition the doctors had set - a state government officer said, according to news agency PTI.
In Bihar’s Gaya, Tough Law Invoked As Heatwave Kills Over 60
The heatwave in Bihar that killed over 60 people on Saturday last has led the administration in Gaya city to take tough measures, banning large gatherings during the day.
Gaya, a dry and dusty city some 116 km from state capital Patna, is among the areas in Bihar worst affected by the heat wave.
In a statement, the administration in Gaya enforced Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which bans large gatherings, usually to control law and order - but this time to force the public to stay indoors so that they don’t become a victim of the killer heatwave
India, Myanmar conduct joint operation to destroy militant camps in Northeast
The armies of India and Myanmar carried out a three-week-long coordinated operation from May 16 in their respective border areas, targeting several militant groups operating in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam, defence sources said on Sunday
Myanmar shares a 1,640-kilometre long border with Assam and militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.
The first phase of “Operation Sunrise” was conducted three months ago along the Indo-Myanmar border, during which a number of camps of north-east-based militant groups were busted.
China, India And Pakistan Increasing Size Of Nuclear Arsenals: Report
The overall number of nuclear warheads in the world has declined in the past year but nations are modernizing their arsenals, a report published Monday said.
All nuclear weapon-possessing countries are modernizing these arms - and China, India and Pakistan are also increasing the size of their arsenals
At the start of 2019, the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea had a total of some 13,865 nuclear weapons, according to estimates in a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).