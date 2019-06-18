Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) had earlier released a notification for recruitment at Regional Rural Banks. The online application process for the advertised 7,401 vacancies begins today from June 18th at the IBPS website - ibps.in. The recruitment is for the posts of Officers - Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants (Multipurpose). Interested individuals can directly visit the IBPS website and start applying for the positions.

While the online application link for all the above-mentioned posts is available on IBPS website, the last date to apply is July 4th. Candidates are advised to submit their applications and make the exam fee payment as early as possible before the last date. Here is the direct link to online application page with link to applications for all category of posts.

How to apply for IBPS RRB recruitment

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the ticker link for CRP RRBs-VIII recruitment Your will be directed to a new page with several direct links for all category of posts Here is the direct link to online application page Choose your desired posts you wish to apply for. First time applicants will have to register in order to fill up the application Make the fee payment and take a print out of the submitted application

The recruitment will be done via three stage Common Recruitment Process (CRP) and candidates who clear all three levels will be allotted relevant positions in any of the RRB’s across India. Select candidates will be based on results from preliminary, main exam followed by interview round. The preliminary exam will be tentatively conducted in the month of August.

Candidates are further informed that the last date for printing the submitted application is July 19.

As Officer Scale II and III are special cadre positions, recruitment for them will be done through an only single level of examination. Further, the educational requirement varies as per the position. Otherwise, a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution is the bare minimum criteria in order to apply for Officer assistant or Officer Scale I positions.

The tentative dates of preliminary examination for Officer Scale I position are August 3rd, 4th and 11th. While for the Office Assistant posts exams will be conducted on August 17th, 18th and 25th. The call letter for above-mentioned exams will be released in the month of July. For more details on the RRB recruitment, check the official notification linked here.

On the other hand, the single level examination for Officer Scale I, II and III positions will be conducted on September 22nd and 29th. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the IBPS website for any updates on the RRB recruitment. Also interested individuals are requested to apply for the vacancies and make the exam fee payment as early as possible and not wait for the last day rush.

For further updates, reports on IBPS RRB recruitment 2019, candidates can visit our website’s Announcements section.