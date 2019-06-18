Samsung India’s recently launched smartphone, the Galaxy M40 will be available for online purchase starting today 12 pm onwards. The fourth smartphone in Samsung’s youth focussed M-series will be available on Amazon India and Samsung online store. Priced at just about 20k, this new handset offers features like triple rear cameras, a full-HD+ display with screen sound tech, and notably a hole-punch selfie camera.

The South Korean company had introduced the new series in January this year and it seems like there is no stopping for the M-series. At the Galaxy M40 launch event, Samsung India Sr. VP, Asim Warsi was quoted saying that the Galaxy M Series has met with an unprecedented success in India, selling more than 2 million units in a short period.

It appears that Samsung had managed to strike the right chord with the consumers in India in the highly crowded mid-range smartphone segment. Samsung Galaxy M40 boast of a Snapdragon chipset and 15W fast charging feature and is available in sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Priced at Rs. 19,990, it is available in in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue gradient colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M40 runs the latest Android Pie on top One UI and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display, It comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and notably the display panel also sports the company’s screen sound technology that produces audio vibrations on the handset. As mentioned earlier, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC on board, paired with Adreno 612 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

Camera specifications include a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 32-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensor and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Samsung has provided a 3,500mAh battery that works with a built-in 15W fast charging technology. This is touted to deliver three times the speed as compared to normal charging.