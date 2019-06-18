The result for Maharashtra LL.B. (3 years) degree course common entrance test 2019 has been released online. All the candidates who appeared for the MAH LL.B CET 2019 can check their result from the website - info.mahacet.org/LLB3YEAR The marks list for all the candidates who took the exam this year has been published.

Over 36,000 students had appeared for the exam this year which was conducted on June 1st. The result was published yesterday and candidates can check the same directly from CET dedicated portal for LLB CET 2019.

Here is the direct link for MAH LL.B CET 2019 mark list PDF

As the CET process is now over, the candidates are advised to visit: www.mah-llb3admission.in for various notifications, Government resolutions and for Post CET Centralized Admission Process (CAP) link for which will also be provided on www.mahacet.org. Details about seat distribution, seats in colleges of Law, Internal Reservation for Physically Challenged and Ex-and Active Servicemen and Time Table of Admission, Fee Structure in colleges will be made available in the Common Admission Procedure (CAP) Information Brochure, which candidates and Institutions will be required to download.

The expected cut-off for students of Maharashtra would be around 95-100 for GLC and ILS and for outside Maharashtra Students (OMS), it could be close to 105-108 for GLC and ILS, Indian Express reported.

The paper had a total of 150 questions spread across five sections- English, General Knowledge, Mathematics, Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning and Logical and Analytical Reasoning.