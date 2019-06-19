Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the written examination result for the recruitment of 2018 Constable (Telecom) on June 18th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can see if they have cleared the exam at the official website, itbpolice.nic.in

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible for the next round of the recruitment. The result notification states, “Following candidates have been shortlisted for verification of original documents (Documentation) and detailed medical examination (DME) to be conducted w.e.f. 08/07/2019 to 10/07/2019 at Base Hospital, ITBP Delhi. Information of issue of online admit cards will be provided on registered e-mail ID/mobile number of shortlisted candidates.”

Along with the result, the cut-off marks for various categories can also be accessed on the website. The answer keys for the exam was released in the last week of the month of March 2019.

How to check ITBP 2018 Constable result: