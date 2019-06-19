Department of Technical Education, Kerala, has released the 2019 Provisional Rank List and Trial Allotment for admission to Polytechnic Colleges in the states today, June 19th, 2019. The Provisional Rank List and Trial Allotment can be accessed at the official website, polyadmission.org.

Candidates can check both the document at the official website and raise objections against it on or before June 22nd. They can also make corrections on the application form if needed by this date by logging in with the credentials.

Candidates can access the information by click on the direct links for Rank List and Trial Allotment.

The final rank list and first allotment result will be published on June 24th after taken into account the corrections submitted by June 22nd. Candidates need to take admissions based on the first allotment by June 27th.

The second allotment result will be declared on June 29th and the admissions based on that should be processed by July 1st, 2019. The third allotment result will be released July 3rd and admissions for that need to be processed by July 6th after which the spot admission process will begin.