Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for several Junior Instructor posts along with answer keys for Economic Investigator post. All the answer keys are available on the RSMSSB website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and candidates can download the same directly from there.

These are tentative answer keys and candidates have to option to raise objections over the provided keys. The window for raising the objections will be available from June 20th and the last date to the same is June 22 till 12 pm.

Answer keys for Junior Instructor: Fitter, Electrician, COPA and Welder posts has been released. For the convenience of the applicants, Rajasthan board has also provided the direct links for master question paper along with the first answer keys.

How to check the RSMSSB answer keys

Visit the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the latest new section tab available on the home page You will be re-directed to a new page with links to answer keys, master question papers Here is the direct link to the answer keys page Download the relevant answer keys for future reference

Below are the direct answer keys links for the Junior Instructor positions and Economic Investigator exam.

Junior Instructor Fitter

Junior Instructor Electrician

Junior Instructor COPA

Junior Instructor Welder

Economic Investigator

The link to raise objections will be activated on the RSMSSB website from June 20 and update about the same will be available on our website.