National Entrance Screening Test or NEST 2019 result has been declared on June 18th, 2019. The result was scheduled to be declared on June 17th; however, it was declared a day later. The result is available at the official website, nestexam.in.

NEST 2019 examination was conducted on June 1st, 2019. The application process for the examination began on January 7th and went on until March 18th, 2019. The admit card was released on April 24th, 2019.

Candidates can check their NEST 2019 result at this direct link.

NEST website informs the students, “Students without a merit rank / category rank in their score card are not eligible for admission even if the percentile score is above the cut-off percentile. For further clarification, please refer to information brochure and instruction in the score card.”

NEST is a a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. Both NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were set up by Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India in 2007.

How to check NEST 2019 result: