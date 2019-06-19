Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has kick-started the document verification process for first year technical degree admissions 2019-20. All the candidates who have completed the online registration procedure through the centralized admission process (CAP), can visit their respective/chosen document verification center from June 19th, today.

List of all district and block-wise allocation of Document verification center, also known as Seva Setu Kendra, is available on State Common Entrance Cell website - info.mahacet.org. Candidates are advised to cross-check their DV center and visit the same after 12 pm onwards today. Further, a list of candidates who have completed the CAP process has been published and is available on the website, the official notice states.

Here is the direct link to PDF list of Seva Setu Kendra

Earlier on June 18, yesterday, DTE has announced that the DV process for admissions is being extended till June 22. The process was scheduled to begin yesterday itself but owning to technical problems the DV process was delayed, official announcement says.

As the DV process has been extended for BE, B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Arch, B.Hmct admissions 2019-20, we expect the CAP Round 1 Merit List, which was likely to be published by June 22, to be delayed as well.