The Medical Council of India (MCC) will open its NEET registration process for students who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 today, June 19th, at 4.00 pm. MCC conducts counselling for 15% of AIQ/deemed/central universities/ESIC and AFMC (MBBS/BDS) seats for students who have qualified for NEET conducted by the NTA.

Students who have qualified in the NEET 2019 exam can register for the first round of counselling via MCC on the Medical Council’s official website, mcc.nic.in. Interested candidates must submit their applications for the first round of MCC counselling. The detailed counselling schedule will be uploaded later on the website.

MCC generally has two rounds of counselling and allotment and a mop up round in the end for the vacant seats. In 2018, the counselling process began on June 14th and and went on until August 17th, 2018.

How to register for MCC 2018 NEET counselling

Log on to the official MCC website. Click on the ‘UG Medical Counseling’ tab. On left side panel, click on ‘New Registration’. Enter all the details such as roll number, registration number, mother’s name and DOB. You will also need to give a mobile number for OTP process. Click on ‘Submit’ to gain access to registration process.

NEET UG 2019 result was declared on June 5th this year. Around 15.19 lakh students had applied for the exam this year which was held on May 5th and on May 20th for applicants from Odisha owing to Cyclone Fani.

NTA conducts NEET examination for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.