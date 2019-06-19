The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) for BE, B.Tech admissions was conducted on April 26th and the merit list for the same has now been declared. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the merit list at the official website - jacpcldce.ac.in. In fact, the Admissions Committee for Professional Courses for Gujarat has released the result online.

Successful candidates whose names have featured in the merit list will now have to appear for counselling. To be eligible for the same, candidates need to select course and colleges fo choice and mark it based on preference. The first counselling result will be released on June 26. If seats are left vacant, the second counselling will also be held.

How to check Gujarat CET 2019 merit list

Visit the official website of ACPC - jacpcldce.ac.in Click on the BE, B.Tech tab on the left hand side of the home page Check the merit list along with seat matrix for first round and other links published today on June 19 Log-in using GujCET roll number and submit to view the result Download the result for future reference

GUJCET is held for securing admissions to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes of the state.