Indian Coast Guard was expected to be releasing the admit card for the June-July 2019 recruitment drive for the position of Navik or Sailor (GD) 02/2019 batch today, June 20th, 2019; however, the website has been updated stating that the admit card will be released on June 24th.

The update on the website states, “NAVIK(DB) 02/2019 BATCH WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM 24/06/2019 TO 10/07/2019”. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can download the admit card, once released, from the official Coast Guard recruitment website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

The recruitment exam for the position of Navik will be conducted in the months of June and July in five cities, that is Noida, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Gandhi Nagar. The candidates who qualify for the second stage will have to appear for the Physical Fitness Test or PFT.

How to download Indian Coast Guard admit card:

Visit the Indian Coast Guard recruitment website. Click on the link to download admit card for the position of Navik. Or click on this direct link to access the admit card page. Enter the Application Number or Registration ID and click on ‘Get Details’. The admit card can be downloaded and printed out.

The written examination will be of objective type, which will generally cover subjects Quantitative Aptitude, Mathematics, General Sciences, General English, General Awareness (Current Affairs & General Knowledge) and Reasoning (Verbal & Non-Verbal).