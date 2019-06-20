Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit cards for the HPTET 2019 examination for few more subjects, June 20th, 2019. Candidates who have registered to appear for the HPTET 2019 examination for TGT (Arts and TGT (Medical) can download the admit card from the official website, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE is conducting the HPTET 2019 examination from June 16th to June 30th, 2019 for various subjects which include JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET. Earlier, the Board had released the admit cards for JBT, Language Teacher, Shastri, and TGT (Non-Medical) subjects.

Candidates can download the HPTET 2019 admit card from the following direct link.

HPBOSE organises HPTET examination to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated to HP government. HPTET certificate will be valid for 7 years after the date of issuance. The exam will be conducted at 71 centres throughout the state, details of which are available in the notification.

How to download HPTET 2019 admit card: