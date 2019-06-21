Delhi University has released the schedule for the cut-offs for courses for which admissions are being done through a centralised process. The first cut-off this year will be released on June 28th. Depending on the number of vacant seats, the university is expected to release as many as five cut-off lists. The cut-offs for various courses and colleges will be released at the official website, du.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the university has also extended the enrollment period to register for the centralised process. For admissions to courses that are based on an entrance exam, this year DU has collaborated with National Testing Agency or NTA to conduct those examinations.

DU currently conducts entrance examination for admission to following courses: B.Com (honours), journalism courses, BBA, BFA, Elementary education Music, Humanities and social science, physical health education and sports, B.Tech in Informatics and mathematics vocational.

DU 2019 Cut-off Declaration Schedule Cut-off Number Date of Release Period of Admission Formalities First Cut-off June 28th June 28th to July 1st (except on Sundays) Second Cut-off July 4th July 4th to July 6th Third Cut-off July 9th July 9th to July 11th Fourth Cut-off July 15th July 15th to July 17th Fifth Cut-off July 20th July 20th to July 23rd (except on Sundays)

Once the cut-off is released, students can check if their scores are equal or above the cut-offs for their desired college. If it is equal or above the cut-off, they have to approach they can approach the college within the 2-3 days to complete the formalities and undergo document verification.

For the current year, the Delhi University, will offer admission on 56,000 seats and 9,500 seats for undergraduate and postgraduate course respectively.