The Department of Commerce under Ministry of Commerce and Industry formulates, implements and monitors the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) which provides the basic framework of policy and strategy to be followed for promoting exports and trade. The Trade Policy is periodically reviewed to incorporate changes necessary to take care of emerging economic scenarios both in the domestic and international economy. Besides, the Department is also entrusted with responsibilities relating to multilateral and bilateral commercial relations, Special Economic Zones, state trading, export promotion and trade facilitation, and development and regulation of certain export oriented industries and commodities.



The Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion was established in 1995 and has been reconstituted in the year 2000 with the merger of the Department of Industrial Development. Earlier separate Ministries for Small Scale Industries & Agro and Rural Industries (SSI&A&RI) and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises (HI&PE) were created in October 1999.

About the DPIIT Internship Scheme:

The period of internship shall be at least six weeks but not exceeding three months. Interns not completing the internship for the requisite period will not be issued any certificate or paid stipend. A certificate regarding successful completion of internship shall be issued by the officer to whom the concern Intern will be attached to in a prescribed performa. Interns would be paid a stipend of Rs. 10,000/- per month.

The internship requires candidates to:

Supplement the process of drafting proposals Explore existing policies, laws, rules, and regulations Suggest a course of action to improve the regulatory environment and investment climate

Eligibility:

Applicants pursuing Graduation/Post Graduation/Research from any recognised University/Institution within India or abroad in following domain are eligible to apply.

Engineering- all branches

Management- all branches

Law

Economics and Development

Trade, Commerce and Industrialization

Computers and Information Technology

Library Management

Candidates from other domains can also be considered based on requirements on case to case basis.

How to apply for the internship:

Interested applicants may apply online on the link https://dipp.gov.in/internship-scheme Applicant must also clearly indicate the areas of interest and the period of engagement A candidate can apply for internship only once during a financial year. The application will be valid for consideration for the entirety of the financial year in which the application is made. After the end of a financial year the applications received in that financial year will become invalid and a fresh database of applications will be compiled for new financial year. At the time of joining on selection, the applicant shall be required to submit a letter from their Head of Institution/Head of Department/ Principal, indicating their status in the Institution and “ No Objection” for allowing their students to undergo Internship programme for the proposed period.

Mere submission of application does not confer any right on the candidates for selection/engagement for internship. The Department reserves the right to select/engage interns from various disciplines/branches based on its actual requirement.