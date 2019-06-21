The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the result for annual plus two, 12th class examination 2019 today on June 21st. The result declaration for class 12th Arts and Commerce streams has been will likely take place at 3.30 pm and candidates could check the results, once declared, at the website - orissaresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the Odisha 12th Science stream result was declared on June 3. The pass percentage this year for science stream was 72.33 percent. The result for Arts and Commerce stream was expected soon and now its is expected to be released today.

How to check Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce 2019 result

Visit the official website - orissaresults.nic.in Click on result link once available on the result page Enter your exam roll number and submit to view the result Download the result for future reference

Candidates must remember that only subject wise scores can be checked online and marks sheet, pass certificate will have to be collected from the respective institutes.

Usually, most state boards declare the result for Arts and Commerce streams after the Science stream owing to a large number of students appearing for Arts and Commerce exams. Last year, the Class 12th Arts and Commerce results were published on June 9. Around 3.63 lakh students had appeared for the class 12th examination in 2019 from the state of which around 99,000 are from Science stream.

Last year, the pass percentage for the commerce stream was 74.95 percent and the pass percentage for students from the arts stream was 68.79 percent. Once the results are declared, students can check the results from chseodisha.nic.in and from India results website - indiaresults.com as well.