BITS Pilani has declared the 2019 Results of Iteration I for Integrated First Degree Programmes on June 20th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the BITSAT 2019 examination have cleared it can check the BITS Pilani admission website, bitsadmission.com, to check the result.

Candidates who have been allocated seats in the first iteration have to pay the necessary fees before 5.00 pm of June 28th, 2019. The result of first iteration has been released separately for first degree program for PCM for courses other than Pharma and for for Pharma course.

Candidates can access the the first iteration result in these direct links for PCM (non-Pharma) and for Pharma.

First iteration is released based on the 2019 BITSAT scores and the scores obtained by the students in their 12th or equivalent examinations. Candidates had to feed in their 12th class marks in the BITS Admission website before June 18th and on June 20th the first iteration results were released.

The BITSAT 2019 examination was conducted from May 16th to May 26th, 2019. BITSAT examination is a computer-based online test for Admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

BITS Admission Test or BITSAT is conducted for admissions to BE, B.Pharm, and various MSc courses provided by the BITS institute. There are three campuses for BITS in India and a campus in Dubai. The exam was conducted at 50 cities throughout the country..