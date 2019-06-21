Nalanda Open University has released the Bihar B.Ed. 2019 CET Spot Counselling result today, June 21st, at 6.00 pm. Candidates who have registered to participate in the Spot Counselling can check the official website, biharcetbed.com, to see if they have been allocated a seat.

Nalanda Open University had conducted the registration process and choice filling for the spot counselling from June 18th to June 20th. The spot counselling choice filling was scheduled from June 18th to June 19th but a day’s extension was given for that, and thus the spot counselling result was also delayed by a day.

For Spot Round Counselling, candidates can checklist of vacant seats at various colleges in this link. Rules around spot counselling can be accessed in this link. The Spot Counselling result can be accessed in this direct link.

Bihar B.Ed CET examination and counselling process is being conducted by Nalanda University. Nalanda University conducted the CET for admissions to B.Ed programme offered for regular students in various colleges and universities in the state of Bihar. The exam was conducted on March 10th and now the results was declared on March 20th, 2019.

There are around 350 colleges who will be conducting admissions for their programmes through this entrance exam. The list of colleges can be accessed in this link.