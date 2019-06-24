Indian Coast Guard has released the admit card for the June-July 2019 recruitment drive for the position of Navik or Sailor (GD) 02/2019 batch today, June 24th, 2019. The admit card was initially expected to be released on June 20th; however, the release date was postponed for today.

All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can download the admit card, once released, from the official Coast Guard recruitment website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Candidates can download Navik exam admit card at this direct link.

The Coast Guard has also released the list of documents that candidates need to bring during the examination. The document list can be accessed in page where admit card is available or in this link.

The recruitment exam for the position of Navik will be conducted in the months of June and July in five cities, that is Noida, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Gandhi Nagar. The candidates who qualify for the second stage will have to appear for the Physical Fitness Test or PFT.

How to download Indian Coast Guard admit card:

Visit the Indian Coast Guard recruitment website. Click on the link to download admit card. Enter the Application Number or Registration ID and click on ‘Get Details’. The admit card can be downloaded and printed out.

The written examination will be of objective type, which will generally cover subjects Quantitative Aptitude, Mathematics, General Sciences, General English, General Awareness (Current Affairs & General Knowledge) and Reasoning (Verbal & Non-Verbal).