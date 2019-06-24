Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) will start the application process for the recruitment for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I in School Education and other Departments today, June 24th. The online application process for the recruitment will begin at the TRB website - tn.trb.nic.in.

The notification for the the recruitment for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors was released on June 13th and the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,144 vacancies, which include 3 shortfall vacancies, 134 vacancies for PWD candidates, 336 backlog posts, 1,657 current vacancies and lastly 14 minority language/medium vacancies

The candidates need to submit the application through online mode is July 15, while the date for the computer-based examination will be announced later. Valid e-mail id and Mobile Number of the candidate are mandatory for registration and e-mail id should be kept active.

For the posts of PG Assistant candidates need to possess a postgraduate degree with minimum 50 percent marks along with B.Ed from NCTE recognised institute. For the Physical Education Directors posts, candidates must have a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPE) or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Health and Physical Education and Degree in Sports with at least 55 percent marks.

The Computer Based Examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark. There are 110 marks allotted for the Main Subject, and 30 & 10 marks for Educational Methodology and General Knowledge respectively. Though no result date has been provided by the board, roll-number-wise Mark List of all candidates will be published in the website of Teachers Recruitment Board.