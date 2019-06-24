Department of Technical Education, Kerala, has released the 2019 Final Rank List and First Allotment result for admission to Polytechnic Colleges in today, June 24th, 2019. The final rank list and the allotment status can be accessed at the official website, polyadmission.org.

Two more allotment rounds will be done followed by a round of spot admission. The candidates who have been allocated seats in the first allotment need to report to the respective institutions by June 27th to finish the admission process.

The final rank can be accessed in this direct link and first allotment can be accessed in this direct link. Feed in the application number and Date of Birth and click on ‘OK’ to access the details.

The Provisional Rank List and Trial Allotment were released on June 19th and candidates were given a chance to report any error or make changes in the applications after which the final rank list and first allotment has been released. The second allotment result will be released on June 29th and candidates from the second allotment need to report to the institutions by July 1st, 2019.

The admission process is being conducted to fill around 12,500 seats and in general around 1.5 lakh candidates apply for the single-window counselling and admission process in the state of Kerala. This year the department has incorporated the SSLC database with the admission software for getting SSLC marks and student details automatically.